Minnesota Picks up Second Mini Camp Win by Defeating New York 4-3 in Overtime

November 21, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Minnesota Frost defeated the New York Sirens 4-3 in overtime in the team's second and final Mini Camp scrimmage at the Ford Performance Centre in Toronto on Thursday. The seesaw game featured the two teams exchanging leads, capped by Frost draftee Mae Batherson scoring on the power play in the extra session for her second goal of the contest.

QUOTES

Minnesota forward Kendall Coyne Schofield on the transition to a second season of the PWHL: Last year the goal was to end up on top and then obviously win the Walter Cup. That goal and that focus doesn't change. It is pro sports and a business and we're here to bring a championship back to the city. There was so much excitement in year one and there can be even more excitement in year two. That goal and that focus and that work that we put in every day doesn't change.

Minnesota head coach Ken Klee: I didn't particularly like our start today, New York came out flying and they had us on our heels. I am proud of our group for weathering the storm a little bit. We got a couple of big saves from Nicole Hensley and then we righted the ship.

New York forward Sarah Fillieron how good it felt to finally have the new colors on and play her first game: It was awesome, even being at our new location in New Jersey, doing media day and getting to wear the jersey and be able to call myself a New York Siren has been a long time coming. There was a lot of excitement on the flight down here, and being from Toronto, having my parents here, it is super exciting to see them watch me.

New York head coachGreg Fargoon what the preparation has been for Season Two following the team's disappointing end to last year: For me it is a lot like any year frankly, since I've been coaching, the only difference is that it is a new team. There is a lot of new talent, new staff, and new environment. At the end of the day, we are just trying to start from step one and build this thing over the course of time. I think we've got to establish who we want to be culturally and as a team on the ice. Therefore, we've tried to take one day at a time and ensure that at the end of the year, when the chips are on the line, we are playing the most important games and that we're the best version of the New York Sirens that we can be.

NOTABLES

Six New York players got their first taste of PWHL action including signed rookies Sarah Fillier and Maja Nylen-Persson, and draft picks Emmy Fecteau, Elle Hartje, Gabby Rosenthal and Allyson Simpson.

Minnesota had 11 players in today's lineup who are still competing to sign a 2024-25 contract including forwards Sydney Brodt, Brooke Bryant, Claire Butorac, Katy Knoll, Brooke McQuigge, Kaitlyn O'Donohoe and Dominique Petrie, defenders Charlotte Akverik, Mae Batherson and Mellissa Channell-Watkins, and goaltender Lauren Bench.

Camp invite Madison Bizal played her first game in a New York sweater after competing last season with Montréal.

Corinne Schroeder played the entire game between-the-pipes for New York. She finished fifth among PWHL goaltenders with 15 games played during the inaugural season.

Minnesota's Mae Batherson (2G) was one of four players with a multi-point performance counting teammates Mellissa Channell-Watkins and Brooke McQuigge, plus New York's Paetyn Levis - each with one goal and one assist.

Mellissa Channell-Watkins (MIN) led all players with four shots on goal, followed by teammates Mae Batherson and Kendall Coyne Schofield. New York was led by Alex Carpenter, Elle Hartje and Paetyn Levis with three shots on goal each.

Micah Zandee-Hart (NY) led all players in ice time at 35:14. Claire Thompson (MIN) led her team with 32:57 time on ice.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Minnesota 1 1 1 1 - 4

New York 1 2 0 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Minnesota, Batherson 1 (Petrie, Cava),16:10(PP). 2, New York, Hobson 1 (Levis),17:56. Penalties-Hobson Ny (interference),9:42; Hobson Ny (tripping),15:36.

2nd Period-3, Minnesota, McQuigge 1 (Bryant),0:55. 4, New York, Levis 1 15:25. 5, New York, Hartje 1 (Fecteau),16:03. Penalties-Packer Ny (boarding),12:14.

3rd Period-6, Minnesota, Channell-Watkins 1 (Schepers, McQuigge),4:29. Penalties-Flaherty Min (body checking),9:37; Schepers Min (slashing),14:35.

1st OT Period-7, Minnesota, Batherson 2 (Křížová, Channell-Watkins),1:45(PP). Penalties-Shelton Ny (tripping),1:32.

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 6-6-9-2-23. New York10-5-7-0-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Minnesota 2 / 4; New York 0 / 2.

Goalies-Minnesota, Hensley 0-0-0-0 (11 shots-10 saves); Bench 1-0-0-0 (11 shots-9 saves). New York, Schroeder 0-0-1-0 (23 shots-19 saves)

THREE STARS

Mae Batherson (MIN) 2G, GWOTG

Brooke McQuigge (MIN) 1G, 1A

Paetyn Levis (NY) 1G, 1A

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

New York: Mini Camp Scrimmage - Friday, November 22 vs. Toronto

Minnesota: Regular Season - Sunday, December 1 vs. New York

