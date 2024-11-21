Ottawa Charge Surges to a 6-1 Mini Camp Win over Boston Fleet

November 21, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Anna Meixner of the Ottawa Charge

MONTREAL, QC - The Ottawa Charge started their Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Mini Camp in Montréal with a convincing 6-1 victory over the Boston Fleet on Thursday. Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer changed the dynamic of the game with a 36-save effort in a dual dominated 37-28 in shots by the Fleet. The Charge got a goal and an assist from newcomers Anna Meixner and Stephanie Markowski. Emily Clark also scored a goal while adding an assist. Forward Tereza Vanišová was the fourth player with a multi-point game for Ottawa, who successfully killed four penalties in the first period alone. Lexie Adzija had the lone goal in Boston's second game in as many days.

QUOTES

Ottawa Charge Assistant Coach Hayley Irwin on the team's slow start, but big bounce back. "We just settled in. It's our first game, so first period, I think there was lots of nerves for the new players. Even the returning players hadn't played a game in a long time. We just stuck with it, so when the second period came along, we had our feet under us."

Ottawa Charge first round pick Danielle Serdachny on her first professional game and first point recorded in front of her father: "It was really exciting. For anyone watching, it was certainly a physical game, regardless of the fact that it was an exhibition game. Our group did well and played to our strength. And for anyone who knows my dad (ex-skills coach with the Edmonton Oilers), he's deeply passionate about hockey. I kind of joke that he'll kind of be a part time resident of Ottawa. Obviously, to have him for my first game is special. It's love and care. He brought me to where I am today in hockey. So, to have him here and have the constant support, it means the world to me."

Boston Fleet forward Jamie Lee Rattray: "It being year two, I think the girls that are coming back together, it's a lot easier. We're not starting from scratch this time. Every team you'll see that. It's nicer when you know each other, especially with the same coaching staff, we know what to expect coming in. We can take a lot out of both of these games going forward here."

Boston Fleet head coach Courtney Kessel on Klará Peslarová: "It's really hard to make a decision this fast. There's only one net and only six teams, with a lot of great goalies in this game. I think for Klará, the way she plays the puck, her compete level and her willingness to battle... I think she's great at that."

NOTABLES

Eight Ottawa players competed for the first time on PWHL ice including signed rookies Anna Meixner, Ronja Savolainen and Danielle Serdachny, draft picks Stephanie Markowski, Mannon McMahon and Madeline Wethington, and camp invites Jessica Adolfsson and Audrey-Anne Veillette who missed all of 2023-24 due to injury.

Boston had six players in today's lineup who are still competing to sign a 2024-25 contract including forwards Kelly Babstock, Jillian Dempsey, Shay Maloney and Amanda Pelkey, plus goaltenders Cami Kronish and Klára Peslarová.

Three PWHL returnees played for the first time wearing a new jersey including Boston's Emma Greco (MIN) and Ottawa's Rebecca Leslie (TOR) and Alexa Vasko (TOR). All three players signed free agent contracts during the off-season.

Emerance Maschmeyer played the entire game between-the-pipes for Ottawa. She led all goaltenders during the 2023-24 PWHL season in minutes at 1332:07. She also turned away all of the five Boston players in the shootout.

Shiann Darkangelo recorded her first goal with Ottawa against her former team. She played 17 games with Boston during the 2023-24 season before joining the Charge in a trade and was held without a point in seven regular season appearances. In her first game in 608 days because of injury, Audrey-Anne Veillette recorded an assist.

Jamie Lee Rattray (BOS) led all players with five shots on goal, followed by teammates Lexie Adzija and Daniela Pejšová with four shots each. Ottawa's Ashton Bell and Mannon McMahon led the team with four shots each.

Susanna Tapani (BOS) led all players in ice time at 22:10. Stephanie Markowski (OTT) led her team in time on ice at 18:25.

After regulation, the teams played a three-on-three overtime followed by a five-player shootout. Ottawa's second overall pick Danielle Serdachny scored the lone goal in the shootout.

Ottawa Head Coach Carla MacLeod left the game in the third period after being struck with a puck on the forehead, but she's doing fine after having a few stitches. She was in good spirits after the game, cracking jokes about the incident.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Boston 1 0 0 - 1

Ottawa 1 3 2 - 6

1st Period-1, Ottawa, Darkangelo 1 (Veillette), 1:31. 2, Boston, Adzija 1 (Morin), 7:18. Penalties-Leslie Ott (interference), 4:48; Snodgrass Ott (hooking), 9:41; Adolfsson Ott (cross checking), 16:22; Serdachny Ott (roughing), 18:43.

2nd Period-3, Ottawa, Markowski 1 (Jenner, Vanišová), 1:39. 4, Ottawa, Meixner 1 (Clark), 14:06. 5, Ottawa, Clark 1 (Meixner, Serdachny), 17:47. Penalties-Pelkey Bos (tripping), 8:31; Clark Ott (tripping), 18:09.

3rd Period-6, Ottawa, McMahon 1 (Leslie, Bell), 16:35. 7, Ottawa, Mrázová 1 (Vanišová, Markowski), 18:49. Penalties-Adolfsson Ott (hooking), 9:53; Girard Bos (roughing), 16:52; Serdachny Ott (roughing), 16:52.

Shots on Goal-Boston 14-10-13-37. Ottawa 3-12-13-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Boston 0 / 6; Ottawa 0 / 1.

Goalies-Boston, Kronish 0-1-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves); Peslarova 0-0-0-0 (16 shots-12 saves). Ottawa, Maschmeyer 1-0-0-0 (37 shots-36 saves).

THREE STARS

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) 36 saves

Stephanie Markowski (OTT) 1G, 1A

Mannon McMahon (OTT) 1G

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Ottawa: Mini Camp Scrimmage - Friday, November 22 vs. Montréal

Boston: Regular Season - Saturday, November 30 at Toronto

