Miners Add Power-Hitting Infielder Sean Roby

February 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners are thrilled to announce the signing of infielder Sean Roby, adding a potent bat and defensive versatility to their roster for the upcoming season.

Roby, a former San Francisco Giants prospect, brings a wealth of experience and power to the Miners' lineup. Known for his ability to drive the ball out of the park, he made a name for himself in the Giants' minor league system, showcasing impressive offensive numbers and a keen eye at the plate.

"We are excited to welcome Sean to Sussex County," said Assistant Coach & Director of Player Procurement Simon Walters. "Big time power bat with a glove to match. Should be the heart and soul of our lineup and lock down defender."

Drafted by the Giants in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Roby steadily climbed the ranks in the minors, displaying a strong work ethic and a knack for clutch hitting. His standout season came in 2022, when he belted 25 home runs and drove in 69 RBIs for the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, solidifying his reputation as a middle-of-the-order threat.

The Miners continue to bolster their roster with high-caliber talent, and the addition of Roby signals their commitment to competing at the highest level.

Miner fans can catch Roby and the Miners in action when the season kicks off at Skylands Stadium on May 8th. Tickets and more information are available at scminers.com. Tickets for the upcoming 2025 season will be available for purchase soon. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit https://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.