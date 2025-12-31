Milwaukee Wave vs. Utica City FC - December 28th 2025 - MASL Highlights
Published on December 31, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
In one of the most improbable comebacks you'll ever see in the MASL, Utica City FC score the last six goals of the game, including the Geo Alves game winner in overtime, as Utica City FC take the 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Wave
