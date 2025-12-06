MASL Milwaukee Wave

Milwaukee Wave vs. San Diego Sockers - 12.07.25

Published on December 5, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
The Milwaukee Wave challenge the San Diego Sockers in a battle between legacy MASL clubs live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA.

