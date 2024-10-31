Milwaukee Wave Legend Alex Bradley Joins Strykers

October 31, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have secured the services of longtime Milwaukee Wave defender Alex Bradley for the upcoming Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. The 31-year-old, who joins the Southern Californians following six consecutive years with the Wave, is the Strykers' third key defensive addition of the offseason. Empire previously re-signed two of its biggest stars from previous campaigns: 2021 MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Claysson De Lima and reigning MASL Defender of the Year Robert Palmer.

Bradley is also capable of playing as a target forward, having done so on numerous occasions.

"Coming from a top-notch organization that knows how to win, I'm thrilled to join such an ambitious club," said Empire's latest signing. "I'm lucky to have worked with elite coaches and outstanding teammates, and I can't wait to use all I've learned to help build a culture of success. After dealing with a nagging injury last season, the past few months have been all about getting my body healed up and ready. I feel great and want to play a key role as we push for the playoffs and look to surprise some people."

Originally from England, Alex Bradley grew up just outside of London. As a highly touted prospect, he spent time with the youth systems of storied clubs Watford, Milton Keynes Dons and Luton Town. After graduating from his local high school, the teenager visited his aunt in Iowa in the early 2010s and spontaneously reached out to nearby Loras College - a decision that would result in a successful four-year career with the Duhawks.

Bradley spent his MASL rookie campaign with Iowa's Cedar Rapids Rampage in 2017-18, followed by a move to join the Milwaukee Wave prior to 2018-19. Playing at forward, his position in the outdoor game, the then 25-year-old made an immediate impact, appearing in 22 regular season games and in all four playoff matches as his side claimed the Ron Newman Cup trophy. By the end of six years with Milwaukee, which saw him gradually transition from attacker to defender, the Englishman had taken the field an impressive 105 times for the club.

Between his time with the Rampage and the Wave, Bradley has amassed 57 goals and 39 assists in a total of 122 MASL matches.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Alex to the Inland Empire," said the Strykers' executive vice president, Jimmy Nordberg. "After a season in which we probably went a bit too young, this signing represents another infusion of priceless experience and veteran leadership. Alex knows what makes a winning team and has shown over and over that any team will win more with him in it. We believe he will be integral for us."

Season ticket packages for the Empire Strykers' 2024-25 MASL campaign are available now and may be purchased here. Single-game tickets will go on sale soon.

