Milwaukee Evens Series with Big Fourth Inning

GENEVA, Ill. - The Milwaukee Milkmen struck for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning, leading the way to a 9-7 win over the Kane County Cougars to even the East Divisional Series at one game apiece. The two teams will battle in a decisive game three at 6:30 on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Entering the top of the fourth inning, the Cougars (1-1) held a 4-2 lead. After Miguel Gomez grounded out to start the frame, the Milwaukee (1-1) rally began against Cougars' starter CJ Eldred (0-1). Rudy Martin singled before Reggie Pruitt Jr. and Aaron Hill drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Then, Bryan Torres poked a two-run single to tie the game at four. Following Torres' single, Eldred departed for AJ Jones. Jones then walked Cam Balego before Roy Morales ripped a two-run double to give the Milkmen a 6-4 lead. The Milkmen went on to add three more runs in the frame on RBI singles by Michael Crouse and Gabriel Cancel to go ahead 9-4.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Cougars cut into the Milkmen lead. With two outs, Josh Allen singled and Jonah Davis walked before Todd Lott came to the plate. Lott then smacked a two-run double into the left-center field gap to make it a 9-6 ballgame.

Following 15 runs in the first four innings, both teams were held scoreless until the ninth inning. Frankie Bartow (1-0) earned the win for Milwaukee by allowing just two runs across four innings of relief work. In the bottom of the ninth, Davis blasted a solo homer for his third home run of the series to pull the Cougars within two runs. However, Peyton Gray recorded the final two outs to earn a six-out save and preserve a 9-7 win for the Milkmen.

Before the big inning, the Milkmen got on the board first in the top of the first inning. Torres and Balego started off the ballgame with back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners. Morales then grounded into a fielder's choice to make 1-0 Milkmen.

In the bottom of the first, the Cougars quickly responded against Milwaukee starter Gregori Vasquez. With two runners aboard, Davis poked an RBI single that scored Josh Allen to tie the game at one. One inning later, the Cougars took a 3-1 lead on a two-run double by Ernny Ordoñez. Milwaukee quickly struck back with an RBI sacrifice fly by Roy Morales to make it a 3-2 Cougar edge.

The Cougars extended the lead to 4-2 on an RBI single by Galli Cribbs Jr. in the bottom of the third, but the rest of the night belonged to Milwaukee. While Milwaukee held on, the Cougars benefitted from great work out of the bullpen by Ryan Richardson, Tasker Strobel, and CJ Carter. The trio of relievers held Milwaukee off the board for the final five innings of the ballgame.

The Cougars look to advance to the East Division Championship Series in a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday night. Right-hander Kyle Mora (7-6, 5.09 ERA) will take the mound for Milwaukee, while the Cougars starter is to be announced. Tickets for tomorrow's game are available for just $5 and parking will be free at Northwestern Medicine Field. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

