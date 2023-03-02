Million Meals in March

The Boise Hawks are participating in The Idaho Foodbank's Million Meals in March Challege!

Fans can donate and receive a ticket to 2023 Opening Night

The Boise Hawks are taking part of The Idaho Foodbank's 2023 Million Meals in March Corporate Challenge. This is a month-long challenge where local busniesses around the Treasure Valley compete to raise funds, collect food, and volunteer - with everything going back to benefit The Idaho Foodbank. Each team gets points by donating and volunteering.

Hawks Fans may participate in the Million Meals in March Challenge by donating canned food items or donating funds to The Idaho Foodbank. Anyone who donates will receive a complimentary ticket to the Boise Hawks 2023 Home Opener.

If you are interested in donating canned food items, you may drop them off at the Hawks Front Office located at Memorial Stadium (5600 N Glenwood St) on Monday - Friday from 9AM to 5PM.

If you are interested in donating funds to the Fund Drive, click HERE: https://idahofoodbank.org/boisehawksmmm/ . You may stop by the Hawks Front Office to show that you donated and to pick up your complimentary Home Opener tickets.

Contest ends March 31.

