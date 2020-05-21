Milky Way Drive-In Opens this Friday - Tickets Now on Sale

May 21, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





Franklin, Wisconsin - The Milky Way Drive-In, a vintage movie-going experience at Ballpark Commons located in Franklin, WI., will show its first movies on FRIDAY NIGHT, May 22, beginning a season of entertainment that runs to Labor Day. The movie schedule and showtimes were release today and tickets are now on sale.

The 6:00pm show will be ONWARD, followed by FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW at 8:45pm. Tickets are $35 per car, limited to number of seatbelts. You can purchase them online (and see the entire Milky Way season movie schedule) at www.milkywaydrivein.com

The Milky Way Drive-In accommodates 150 vehicles and shows movies on a big outdoor 40-foot LED screen. A great selection of food and drink is available, including burgers, Impossible burgers, hot dogs, fries, popcorn (of course), and candy. Soft drinks available are Coke/Diet Coke, Sprite, and Mellow Yellow; adult beverages are Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Lakefront Riverwest Stein, Lakefront Brewery IPA, and White Claw Raspberry & Mango. Bottled water is also available.

Concession orders are made and paid for via app and delivered to your car via "car hop," maximizing safety.

Stadium restrooms will be open for use with enforced social distancing safety guidelines.

"If you've ever been to a drive-in, you're going to appreciate the Milky Way as the real thing," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "The Milky Way Drive-In offers a terrific food-and-entertainment 'night out' experience in a safe environment."

Technology partner Studio Gear has prepared state-of-the-art presentation and sound tech -- film audio is received via radio frequency, and LED technology provides for a robust image allows the Drive-In to play content day or night.

Additional information including movie programming, show times, pricing, and COVID-19 health safety policies are available at www.milkywaydrivein.com.

