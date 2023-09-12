Milkmen Walk-Off Dogs to Take Early Series Lead Monday Night

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen walked off the Chicago Dogs in game one of the East Division Championship Series on Monday night.

Those three runs would be the only given up on the day by starting pitcher Ryan Zimmerman. He finished his night going six and one-third innings and totaled 10 strikeouts on the night.

The Milkmen got another run back in the bottom of the sixth inning Balego scoring again, this time on a single from Gabriel Cancel.

The game then went to the bottom of the ninth after two scoreless performances from Jack Mahoney and Juan Echevarria. Milwaukee then faced the fate of the game with two runners in scoring position with two outs as Drew Ward came up to the plate.

Ward then smashed a line drive to left field, bringing both Kyle Johnson and Cancel home to win the game 4-3.

"It was a classic Milwaukee Chicago game, the guys fought tooth and nail," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the game. "To go from 3-1 to 3-2 and fight back to winning it was huge."

The Milkmen will now have a day off before traveling to Chicago for game two of the series. With the series being a best-of-three set, Milwaukee will now only need to win one more game to advance to the Milwes Wolff Cup Finals. We hope to see you soon!

