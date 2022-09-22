Milkmen Shut Out RedHawks to Force Game Five

FARGO, N.D. - The Milwaukee Milkmen showed one of their best pitching performances of the season with a shutout of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in game four to force a winner-takes-all game five.

Christian Young started the game on the mound for Milwaukee tonight knowing they were facing elimination. Young responded with a five inning performance where he gave out only two hits and two walks to Fargo-Moorhead while striking out seven.

Meanwhile, the Milkmen offense grabbed the lead in the third inning when Bryan Torres tripled and then trotted home off of a single from Miguel Gomez. They then extended that lead in the fifth when Torres singled, then worked his way to third before an error from the catcher allowed Torres to score for the second time on the night. Will Kengor then scored another insurance run in the top of the sixth inning off of a hit from Carl Chester and the Milkmen led 3-0.

On the defensive side, Young handed the ball off to Frankie Bartow in the bottom of the sixth inning. Bartow kept the shutout rolling by allowing just three hits in his three innings and forcing the RedHawks to their last three outs.

Rodrigo Benoit was then trusted in the bottom of the ninth inning to close out Fargo-Moorhead. He delivered with a one-two-three inning that included two strikeouts and sent Milwaukee to game five off of the 3-0 win.

"We've come a long way this year," manager Anthony Barone said of how the team can win tomorrow. "We have to come out and compete and do the same thing that's gotten us to this point, we're very excited to have the opportunity."

Milwaukee will now take on Fargo-Moorhead one more time in Thursday's game five at 6:30 p.m. as the winner will be crowned champion of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals.

