Milkmen Fall to RedHawks in Game Two, Series Tied Heading to Fargo.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen couldn't replicate their game one performance against Fargo-Moorhead as the Redhawks took game two at Franklin Field and tied the Miles Wolff Cup Finals at one game apiece.

The game got moving in the third inning when both teams traded blows, as Fargo-Moorhead scored three runs in the top of the inning and Milwaukee scored two in the bottom with Jeremiah Burks scoring off of a triple from Bryan Torres and Torres then scoring on a Logan Trowbridge single.

Milwaukee's bullpen then struggled after starting pitcher Ben Holmes' five innings of work. The Milkmen used five different pitchers over the last four innings while the group gave up a combined four runs and only collected one strikeout.

The Milkmen offense also struggled as Milwaukee only scored one more run the rest of the afternoon, a solo home run from Keon Barnum in the eighth inning that made the game 7-3 in favor of the Redhawks.

Burks, Torres and Trowbridge then went one-two-three in the bottom of the ninth inning as Fargo-Moorhead sealed the game and tied the championship series 1-1.

Both teams now need to win two more games to claim the Miles Wolff Cup as the Finals Series moves from Franklin Field to Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota where games three four and five will be played on the 20th-22nd at 6:35pm.

American Association Miles Wolff Cup Finals - Championship Game 2/5 Highlights.

Milwaukee Milkmen vs. Fargo Moorehead RedHawks

Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Franklin Field.

