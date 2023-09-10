Milkmen Defeat Cougars in Game Three to Advance to Eastern Division Finals

GENEVA, Ill. - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Kane County Cougars in a win-or-go-home game three to advance to the Eastern Division Championship Series for the second straight year.

The game began scoreless in the first two innings but Milwaukee broke through in the third with a single from Roy Morales that brought home both Bryan Torres and Cam Balego who both got on with a walk.

Kyle Mora started the game on the bump for the Milkmen and had a huge night. Mora went six and two-thirds innings allowing just four hits while striking out eight.

"He (Mora) was awesome, it was the biggest game of the year and he showed what he's made of tonight," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of his performance. "We're not where we're at without Kyle."

Milwaukee then added two more runs in the seventh when Morales once again brought two home off of a single- this time scoring Torres and Aaron Hill.

Juan Echevarria, Kyle Mora, and Peyton Gray finished the game off from the mound. They combined to give up just one base hit, no runs, and struck out two. Gray tossed the final out and Milwaukee put away the Cougars 4-0 to take the series 2-1.

The Milkmen will now have a day off tomorrow before starting the Eastern Division Championship Series against the Chicago Dogs. That series is once again a best-of-three set as Milwaukee will need to win two to advance to the 2023 Wolff Cup Finals. We hope to see you soon!

