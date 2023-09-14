Milkmen Come Up One Run Short in Close-Out Game Against the Dogs

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Milwaukee Milkmen played in game three of the East Division Championship Series Thursday night in Chicago. The two teams battled it out for the final time this season in a game that lasted 11 innings.

Milwaukee attacked first with Gabriel Cancel scoring on a single from Drew Ward in the second inning. Chicago quickly tied the game up in the bottom of the second but The Milkmen once again regained the lead in the third when Bryan Torres scored on a base hit from Cancel.

The game then became a huge defensive battle as neither team was able to score through the eighth inning. Starting pitcher Kyle Mora went the first four and struck out four while allowing just one hit. Juan Echevarria and Christian Young then took over for the next three and added another four strikeouts to the Milwaukee total.

Peyton Gray then came on for the eighth and ninth innings. Gray held them scoreless in the eighth, but Chicago was able to claw its way back in the ninth, needing only two hits to bring a run home and tie the game at two.

Milwaukee and Chicago then went through the tenth inning scoreless and headed to yet another extra inning. In the eleventh, the Milkmen were able to get Reggie Pruitt Jr. on base and advance him to second, but they couldn't bring him home as they headed to the bottom.

In the bottom of the eleventh, the Milkmen were able to collect two outs but two runners got on base for Chicago. Then a looping shot for the Dogs just barely stayed in along the third base line, scoring a run and ending the game 3-2 and ending the series for Chicago.

The Milkmen finish the season with one of their most successful years ever. They won the regular season East Division Championship, Bryan Torres won his second straight batting title and also 2023 All-Star Game MVP Honors, and the team reached their second straight East Division Championship Series.

Thank you for your support fans and we will see you for the 2024 Milwaukee Milkmen season!

