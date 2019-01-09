'Military Mondays' New at Dow Diamond

MIDLAND, Mich. - If you are currently serving in a branch of the United States Armed Forces, or previously dedicated part of your life to protecting our freedom, then the Great Lakes Loons want to offer you a small token of appreciation.

Military Mondays is a new initiative for the upcoming 2019 season where all active military personnel and veterans will receive a voucher for a free meal that can be redeemed at either concession stand during Monday Loons home games. All they will need is to present valid military identification upon their entrance to the stadium. The purchase of a game ticket will be required.

"Honoring the United States Armed Forces is something that we have really come to value here at the Loons," Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Scott Litle said. "By dedicating our Monday nights to the men and women currently serving, as well as the many veterans in our community who frequently attend games, this is one of the many ways we can say 'thank you' for their service."

Back after a successful first season will also be the "Veteran of the Game" program. During select Loons home games, an active military member or veteran in attendance will be recognized for their service. It offers fans and staff at the game a chance to show their appreciation for the sacrifices these men and women have made.

Part of the season-long schedule of Military Monday dates will be May 27th when the Loons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Memorial Day. It will be the first home game on Memorial Day since 2015 for the Loons and will offer everyone in attendance the chance to honor those who have died while serving. The team will wear special-designed jerseys that will be available for bid during an in-game auction.

For another year, Military Appreciation Night will be held on July 3rd when the Lansing Lugnuts are in town. Players and coaches will wear a second, unique military-inspired jersey for the game that will be available for bid during the in-game auction.

Single-game tickets for the 2019 season go on sale March 4th. Season ticket packages and mini-plans are on sale now.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007.

