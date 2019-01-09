Bolivar to Return as Dragons Manager; Full 2019 Coaching Staff Announced

Dayton, Ohio-The Dayton Dragons announced their 2019 coaching staff today, as assigned by the Cincinnati Reds.

Luis Bolivar-Manager

Seth Etherton-Pitching Coach

Kevin Mahar-Bench Coach

Mike Devereaux-Hitting Coach

Luis Bolivar (BULL-uh-varr), a Midwest League all-star as a player for the Dragons in 2004, will return for his third straight season as Dragons manager and sixth straight year on the Dragons coaching staff. He served as the Dragons hitting coach for three seasons from 2014-16. The 2019 season will mark Bolivar's eighth year in a Dragons uniform over the team's first 20 seasons of operation, including his two seasons as a player with the Dragons in 2003-04.

"We are thrilled to have Luis Bolivar back with the Dragons in 2019," said Shawn Pender, Cincinnati Reds Vice President of Player Development. "His considerable experience as a player and coach make him invaluable to the organization and to our players' development. That he is also a high-quality person who cares deeply for and engages with the Dayton community that he's become a part of over the years only enhances that value."

Bolivar is the ninth manager in Dragons history. He spent eight seasons as a player in the Reds organization, reaching the Triple-A level for his final three seasons. He closed out his playing career with one year in the Atlanta Braves organization in 2010.

Bolivar has resided in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia since his tenure as a Dragons player. He and his wife, Kelly have four children: Kamryn, Luisa, Zoey, and Enzo. Bolivar was born and raised in Venezuela before coming to the United States as a Reds prospect in 2002. He became a U.S. citizen in 2017 in a legal ceremony that was attended by every player on the Dragons team.

Former Major League standout Mike Devereaux is the only new addition to the Dragons coaching staff, joining returning pitching coach Seth Etherton and returning bench coach Kevin Mahar. Daryle Ward, the Dragons hitting coach in 2017-18, will work with a different Reds minor league club in 2019.

Devereaux (DEV-err-oh) joins the Dragons for the first time after serving as the hitting coach for the Reds Double-A affiliate in Pensacola, Florida in 2018. He spent the previous six years as a coach in the Colorado Rockies organization from 2012-17. He was a coach in the Baltimore Orioles system for two seasons from 2010-11. The 2019 season will be his 10th year in coaching in professional baseball.

Devereaux played in over 1,000 Major League games over a 12-year career as a big league outfielder, most notably with the Orioles. Devereaux finished seventh in the American League Most Valuable Player voting in 1992 with Baltimore, ranking fifth in the A.L. in total bases, ninth in runs batted in (107), and sixth in extra base hits (64) while blasting 24 home runs and batting .276. He was also regarded as one of baseball's best defensive center fielders and twice finished in the top five in assists, putouts, and double plays at his position.

In 1995 with the Atlanta Braves, Devereaux was selected as the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player as Atlanta, featuring four future hall-of-famers (Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, and Chipper Jones), defeated a Reds team led by another future hall-of-famer, Barry Larkin, and fellow stars Ron Gant, Reggie Sanders, and current Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley.

Devereaux played college baseball at Arizona State University and helped the team to a runner-up finish in the 1984 College World Series. That ASU team also featured Barry Bonds. Devereaux appeared in an episode of The Young and the Restless in 1993. He is a native of Casper, Wyoming and now resides in Ruskin, Florida.

Former Reds pitcher Seth Etherton will return to the Dragons in 2019 for his second season as the team's pitching coach. Etherton, who pitched one scoreless inning for the Dragons on a Major League injury rehabilitation assignment in 2002, previously served as the pitching coach for two seasons with the Billings Mustangs, one level lower in the Reds system. Etherton was the Anaheim Angels first round draft pick in 1998 out of the University of Southern California. He spent parts of four seasons in the Major Leagues with the Angels, Reds, Athletics, and Royals in a big league career that was impacted by shoulder surgery in 2001. Etherton made 23 MLB starts and posted a career record of 9-7. He started seven games for the Reds in 2003. Etherton is a native of Laguna Beach, California.

Kevin Mahar (muh-HARR) returns to the Dragons for his third season as bench coach in 2019. He previously worked in the Reds organization as a hitting coach from 2013-15, coaching the hitters at Billings for two seasons before spending a year with Daytona. Mahar, a former outfielder/first baseman, played professionally for seven seasons and reached the big leagues with the Texas Rangers in 2007. He was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2004 out of Indiana University and completed his playing career in 2010 in the Phillies organization. Mahar was selected as a California League full-season all-star in 2005 with Bakersfield when he batted .315 with 17 home runs. Mahar grew up in Midland, Michigan, home of the Midwest League's Great Lakes Loons. He currently resides in Jasper, Indiana.

The 2019 Dragons field staff will also include trainer Andrew Cleves and strength/conditioning coach Justin Bucko.

Dragons All-Time Coaching Staffs

Year Manager Pitching Coach Batting Coach Coach

2000 Freddie Benavides Don Alexander Brian Conley

2001 Donnie Scott Bill Moloney Brian Conley

2002 Donnie Scott Ted Power Brian Conley

2003 Donnie Scott Jaime Garcia Billy White

2004 Alonzo Powell Larry Pierson Max Venable

2005 Alonzo Powell Larry Pierson Chris Sabo

2006 Billy Gardner, Jr. Larry Pierson* Alonzo Powell

2007 Donnie Scott Doug Bair Darren Bragg

2008 Donnie Scott Doug Bair Darren Bragg

2009 Todd Benzinger Tony Fossas Tony Jaramillo

2010 Todd Benzinger Tony Fossas Ken Griffey Sr.*

2011 Delino DeShields Tony Fossas Alex Pelaez

2012 Delino DeShields Tom Browning Alex Pelaez

2013 Jose Nieves Tony Fossas Alex Pelaez

2014 Jose Nieves Tony Fossas Luis Bolivar

2015 Jose Nieves Tom Browning Luis Bolivar Corky Miller

2016 Dick Schofield Derrin Ebert Luis Bolivar Corky Miller

2017 Luis Bolivar Derrin Ebert Daryle Ward Kevin Mahar

2018 Luis Bolivar Seth Etherton Daryle Ward Kevin Mahar

2019 Luis Bolivar Seth Etherton Mike Devereaux Kevin Mahar

*Pete Magre served as pitching coach for a portion of the 2006 season. Jason Baker served as Batting Coach for a portion of the 2010 season.

