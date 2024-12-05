Miliotto Departs Stars for Role with UNO

December 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Lincoln Stars vice president of sales Sal Miliotto has announced that he is departing the team to accept a sales position with Learfield, Omaha Sports Properties at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

"I want to thank Alberto Fernandez and Tyler Shaffar for giving me the opportunity and letting me grow within this organization," Miliotto said. "It has truly been an honor to work for the Lincoln Stars and to work with everyone here during my time with the organization. The fans are incredible here in Lincoln. My time in Lincoln will truly be one I will never forget."

Miliotto joined the Stars prior to the 2021-22 season as the director of gameday operations and worked his way up to vice president of sales, a position that he held for the last two seasons. One of the popular features during his time in Lincoln was his 'Sal In The Stands' feature when he visited with fans during media timeouts.

"We're very proud of Sal for earning this opportunity," said Tyler Shaffar, president of the ownership group that operates the Stars. "Between our players, coaches and front office, we celebrate every opportunity that members of this organization get to move up in their career. We want to thank him for his efforts in helping to improve the Lincoln Stars every day over the last four seasons. His hard work and dedication to the organization has had an effect on everyone and became a crucial part of experiencing a night at the Ice Box since 2021."

The Stars will be announcing a new addition to the front office next week. For any group ticket or sponsorship questions, please email harrison@lincolnstars.com

