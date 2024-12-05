Home and Home with Chicago Starts December

December 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Capitols are set to face off against the Chicago Steel for a home-and-home this weekend. The series starts at home, and the last time Chicago made the trip to Madison, the Caps took home a 10-2 victory.

Promotion

Friday night's game will be the team's fifth $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light of the season. The Capitols have outscored their opponents 22-3 over the last two $1 Beer Nights.

Tickets are still available but are limited. Fans can get their tickets by heading to tickets.madcapshockey.com. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Broadcast Information

Both games this weekend will be broadcast live on FloHockey (subscription required). Friday night's game will also be broadcasted live on Caps Radio on YouTube with the "Voice of the Capitols," Drew Steele, providing play-by-play coverage.

Last Time Out

These two teams met up last Saturday with the Steel coming out with a 4-2 victory. Madison took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission and gave up three unanswered to the Steel to fall to 13-5-1-1 on the season.

Quick Notes

Madison will be without four players this weekend due to the World Junior A Challenge. Caleb Heil, Ryker Lee, Mason Moe, and John Stout will all play for team USA in the event taking place in Camrose, Alberta. The Capitols will also be without their head coach, Andy Brandt, who is at the event serving as an assistant coach.

The Capitols will be missing Ian Scherzer until after the Christmas break as well as he is skating for Austria in the 2025 IIHF U20 World Championship Division I A tournament. Scherzer and the rest of the Austrian squad will be playing in Slovenia trying to get their country into the 2026 World Junior Championships, which will take place in Minnesota.

To replace the players missing due to international events, the Capitols have called up affiliates and a replacement goaltender for the next two weekends. This weekend, the team will have Harper Frey, Mason Majewski, and Camden Nimmer from the affiliate list up with the squad along with Sam Scopa as the team's replacement goaltender.

Coming off of a loss this season, the Capitols are 3-2-0-1. This includes a 2-1-0-1 record when playing the game following a loss at home.

Although the team will be without him for the next four games, Ryker Lee leads the team in points entering play this weekend. Lee has 24 points, which leads USHL rookies on the season. The Michigan State commit is in his first full season with the Capitols after playing games as an affiliate last season.

Bobby Cowan leads Madison in points per game this season with a 1.27 marker but has been out five games this season due to injury and a suspension. Cowan sits one point back of twenty while only playing in fifteen games this season. Cowan was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Omaha Lancers.

Scouting Chicago

Although they were able to take down the Capitols in their lone game on Saturday, the Steel fell to seventh place in the standings last weekend with Cedar Rapids jumping them.

Jack Parsons led the way on Saturday in goal for the Steel stopping 39 of 41 shots sent his way. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak in games that he had started.

The Steel have talent throughout their lineup, but there has not been one player that has separated himself from the pack statistically this season. Ben Yurchuk leads the way with 15 points, but there are seven other players within five points of the team lead in that category.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.