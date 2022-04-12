Mike Townsend Back with Grand Junction

April 12, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release







Mike Townsend signed to the Grand Junction Rockies late in the 2021 season after being a part of UCLA baseball's two recent regional runs in 2021 and 2019.

As a Bruin, he worked out of the bullpen and has continued that at the next level. He finished his collegiate career with 82 strikeouts, over 80 â  innings pitched and an ERA of 3.14.

Townsend's transition to the GJ Rockies was pretty smooth as he came up halfway through the season. The knowledge that he was able to gain from his coaches at the college level really helped him have a competitive mindset when it came to playing at the next level.

The right-handed pitcher filled into different bullpen roles last season, where he got opportunities to pitch against hitters who were more experienced at the professional level. He also got to call his own game for the first time, as he worked on knowing what pitch to throw and when to throw it.

Townsend took the opportunity to be around guys who have been in the game for a while and learn the ins and outs of the professional level from them. He also got tips on his cutter.

Throughout the offseason he has worked being more efficient with his pitches. He hopes this, along with an increase in his velocity, translates into the season.

Townsend envisions himself as the set-up guy in the bullpen or in the closer role throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 12, 2022

Mike Townsend Back with Grand Junction - Grand Junction Rockies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.