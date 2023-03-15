Mighty Mussels Unveil 2023 Promotional Schedule, to Host Hurricane Relief/First Responders Appreciation Night on April 6

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have revealed their full promotional schedule for the 2023 season, jam-packed with fireworks, concerts, community initiatives, theme nights and specialty jerseys.

Single game tickets go on sale on mightymussels.com on Wednesday, March 15 at 8 a.m.

The season gets underway at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. All first responders can receive free tickets for them and their families in gratitude of their vital work in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The Mussels will host 14 fireworks shows and three concerts in 2023 amongst many other theme nights and special evenings.

SPECIALTY JERSEY NIGHTS

The team will wear specialty jerseys on April 8, May 3, June 9, and July 2-3.

On April 8, the team will don custom white jerseys with blue pinwheels to spread awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Proceeds will benefit the Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida. The CAC provides a coordinated response to child victims of abuse and neglect and to improve the lives of at-risk children and their families through prevention services. The Lee County Sheriff's Office is the Grand Slam Title Sponsor of the event.

On May 3, the Mussels will celebrate the long-standing tradition of Islands Night, but with extra significance this season. This year's jerseys will feature the Sanibel Island lighthouse, with artwork produced by Sanibel artist Rachel Pierce. All proceeds from the jersey auction will go directly to civic organizations on the islands most affected by Hurricane Ian.

On June 9, the Mighty Mussels will join the rest of Minor League Baseball by celebrating Marvel Defender's of the Diamond Night. The players will wear custom Mussels' jerseys with Marvel's own twist on the Mussels' logo and color scheme.

On July 2-3, Fort Myers will celebrate Independence Day by donning the Stars & Stripes for a pair of games that will also have post-game fireworks. Proceeds will benefit "Keep Lee County Beautiful."

CONCERT NIGHTS

Saturday, April 22 - Grateful Dead Night presented by Budweiser - Pre and post-game music tribute by jazz and funk band "Unlimited Devotion." For more information on everything Grateful Dead, visit Dead.net.

Fans can purchase a special ticket package for $30 that includes an exclusive Grateful Dead t-shirt along with a ticket to the game and access to the concert. Limited packages are available at fevo.me/grateful23.

Saturday, May 13 - Country Night & Ag Night presented by Budweiser - "Ultimate Garth, a tribute to Garth Brooks" will be on hand to play all of the songs you know and love.

Saturday, June 3 - Faith & Family Night presented by WayFM and Floormeisters - "Sidewalk Prophets" will perform post-game for a night of faith and fellowship.

FIREWORK NIGHTS

Fans can enjoy post-game fireworks shows on April 7, April 21, May 5, May 12, June 2, June 9, June 30, July 2, July 3, July 14, July 28, August 11, August 25, and September 8.

DAILY SPECIALS AVAILABLE ALL SEASON!

Daily specials are always the best way to get the best deal at any Mighty Mussels game. Most of the Hammond Stadium staples return in 2023, with a couple of new additions!

Tuesdays - NEW this season - Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesday's - All fans can 2 for 1 tickets by showing a Publix receipt from the previous two weeks at the box office. Returning from previous years - 2 for 1 hot dogs and soda, presented by Coors Light

Wednesdays - Dollar Dog Night ($1 hot dogs), Silver Sluggers' Night (Seniors' Club presented by Amavida) and Ladies Night (2 for 1 seltzer's and wine), Guaranteed Win Night (Free ticket to Thursday's game if Mussels lose)

Thursdays - Miracle Throwback Night (Team wears Miracle uniforms), College Night ($5 student tickets), $1 & $2 Beer Night (12 oz cans) presented by Budweiser, Twin Peaks and Gator Country

Fridays - Fireworks Night, Bacardi Happy Hour (2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 pm)

Saturdays - Free Fan Giveaway (First 500 fans), Bark in the Park (All dogs get in free) courtesy of LCSO

Sundays - Sunday Brunch ($15 AYCE from 11am-1pm), Kids Club Day (Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Kids Run the Bases presented by BRANDT)

CANCER SUCKS NIGHTS

Budweiser returns to sponsor the Mussels' Cancer Sucks series, with proceeds from ticket sales benefitting cancer research on April 8, April 22, May 13, June 3, July 1, July 15, August 12, August 26, and September 9.

BEER FESTS ARE BACK!

The Mussels will host beer fests on May 6, June 10, and July 29. For $30, fans can get a ticket to the game and admission into Beer Fest, with samples of over 50 beers on hand from 5-8pm.

