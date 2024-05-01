Mighty Mussels to Host 'Margaritaville Night' on May 11

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are celebrating the sights and sounds of the tropics with a night of cocktails, music and baseball under the lights of Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

The team's inaugural Margaritaville Night on Saturday, May 11 features culinary upgrades and specials at concession stands, including a Cheeseburger in Paradise, Key Lime Pie, and Fish and Chip combos. Fans ages 21 and older can enjoy Mussel Up Margarita Buckets, as well as Landshark Lager by Margaritaville Brewing Co. giveaway items provided by Suncoast Beverage. Margaritaville Night will be capped by a free postgame concert from Trop Rock Junkies, a St. Petersburg-based band that taps into the music of Jimmy Buffet, Zac Brown Band and others to create tropical-themed beach rock.

"Margaritaville Night offers a great opportunity to just kick back, relax and enjoy a cold drink while watching a baseball game," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters. "To capture the spirit of Margaritaville, we're hoping fans bring the beach to the ballpark and come dressed in flip flops, Bermuda shorts, floral-print shirts and other beach attire."

Margaritaville Night highlights a six-game homestand against the Dunedin Blue Jays, which also includes postgame fireworks on May 10 and free tickets for children on May 12. Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions include:

Tuesday, May 7 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hot dogs.

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Wednesday, May 8 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $2 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, May 9 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Nurses Night: All nurses can receive free tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Beer Special Thursdays: Fans 21+ can purchase two 16-ounce beers for $5.

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Friday, May 10 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Lee County Schools Night: All Lee County public school students, teachers, administrators and support staff can receive a special ticket offer through The School District of Lee County.

Lehigh Rotary Kid's Night: The Mighty Mussels will celebrate children and families from the Lehigh Acres Rotary Club.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out.

Kids Club Friday: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, May 11 (first pitch at 6:05 p.m.)

Margaritaville Night: Tropics-themed event capped by a free postgame concert from Trop Rock Junkies.

FGCU Night: All Eagles - students, alumni, faculty and staff - are invited to celebrate Florida Gulf Coast University.

Hendry County Schools Night: All Hendry County public school students, teachers, administrators and support staff can receive a special ticket offer through Hendry County School District.

Blessings in a Backpack Night: A "Packing the Park" fundraiser will benefit the nonprofit organization.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, May 12 (first pitch at 12:05 p.m.)

Mother's Day Brunch: The whole family can enjoy a special all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for just $15 each.

Free Kids' Tickets: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2024 season.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

