Mets Pounce Early, Roll to 7-2 Victory over Hammerheads

May 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon to win their fifth straight home game at Clover Park.

Mets starter Austin Troesser was sharp, striking out nine batters and only giving up two hits over 4.2 shutout innings.

Relievers Wilson Lopez, Saul Garcia and Ryan Ammons pitched the final 4.1 innings to finish out the game. The four Mets pitches combined for 16 strikeouts. The Mets pitching staff leads all Single-A teams with 275 strikeouts.

The Mets offense provided all the runs needed in the first inning. Colin Houck hit the first pitch of the inning off Tristan Stevens for a double. Later with two outs, Vincent Perozo laced a hit to bring in Houck for a 1-0 lead. The hit parade continued with a RBI single from Chris Suero and a two-run single from Boston Baro to build a 4-0 lead.

The hit by Suero extended his hitting streak to nine games, the longest streak of the season by any Met.

Jupiter scored twice off Lopez in the sixth inning on a wild pitch and a sac fly to cut the Mets lead to 4-2.

The Mets added three insurance runs in the seventh inning. Jesus Baez and Perozo hit run-scoring singles. Baro worked bases loaded walk from Justin Evans to force in the final run for the 7-2 tally.

Houck and Perozo each went 3 for 4 in the win. For the second straight game seven of the nine batters in the Mets lineup recorded a hit.

Nick Morabito, who leads the FSL with a .528 on-base percentage, worked three walks.

Stevens took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over 3.2 innings.

The Mets (11-12) and Hammerheads (15-8) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. It's Dollar Night with $2 Bud, Bud Light and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain soda and $2 popcorn.

