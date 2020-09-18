Midland to Perform Live at Dr Pepper Ballpark

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders announced on Friday that they will welcome country music superstars, Midland, to Dr Pepper Ballpark on Saturday, October 17. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. with music beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. at RidersBaseball.com.

Midland will be the first socially distanced concert at Dr Pepper Ballpark this year. Attendees will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field, seating bowl, or suite level. The field has been divided into individual pods measuring ten feet by six feet with a six-foot clear path on all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distance between attendees.

"Providing first class family entertainment in a safe and socially responsible manner sits at the very core of the RoughRiders commitment to the City of Frisco and incredible people of North Texas," said RoughRiders President and General Manager Andy Milovich. "Ballpark Music is the country's leader in concert ballpark music productions with more than two decades of experience at the NFL, Major League and Minor League Baseball level. Midland, Ballpark Music and the Frisco RoughRiders are the ideal partners to invite the community back to Dr Pepper Ballpark in a safe and fun environment."

"We've missed performing live for the Midlanderos so badly these past 6 months. We've had many opportunities to play come our way but nothing met our high standards of safety for our fans, band, crew, venue staff, and the families we'll all be going home to...UNTIL NOW," said Midland. "We're excited to be partnering with the Frisco Roughriders and the good folks at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, TX, to be bring you a night of smart, safe, socially distanced honky tonk fury! We can't wait to see you on that beautiful night in October."

In accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order, face coverings are required for individuals 10 years of age and older in public areas. Attendees will be required to wear masks while entering/exiting and moving around Dr Pepper Ballpark. Attendees may remove their face coverings when sitting in their ticketed seat or pod.

"We have been working for several months to develop a safe, socially-distanced model for live music. The choice to bring this show to Dr Pepper Ballpark with Midland was a strategic decision to have a venue and band that truly care about creating the right environment," said Ballpark Music Owner/President Brandon Bissell. "This show will be our blueprint for bringing live music back to the entire country. There's no better way than to have Midland play to their amazing fans in their home state!"

To view the 3D seating rendering for the concert, click here. For more information regarding the RoughRiders safety plan for this event, please visit RidersBaseball.com.

Hailing from Dripping Springs, TX lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts Midland's rich sound that is rounded out with lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson and bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy. Their critically-acclaimed sophomore album LET IT ROLL (Big Machine Records) earned the No. 1 position on Billboard's Top Country Album Sales chart upon release, receiving praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Variety, NPR and Entertainment Weekly among others. The album was a follow-up to the critically acclaimed debut album, ON THE ROCKS (Big Machine Records) which was declared "the year's best Country album" by the Washington Post. Their 2x Platinum-certified chart-topping debut "Drinkin' Problem," which offers an intentional nod to Country music reminiscent of the 1970s and 80s, earned the band their first GRAMMY® Awards nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Midland was also named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards and is nominated for Group of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards as well as Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards. For more information on Midland visit MidlandOfficial.com.

For more information about the RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

