Midfielder Yahir Romero Re-Signs with Sidekicks Until 2027

July 10, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks have announced the re-signing of midfielder, Yahir Romero, until 2027. The 2023-2024 season marked Romero's first season with the Sidekicks. Per team and league guidelines, additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Romero grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, and played collegiate soccer at Western Texas College for one season. During his time there, Romero scored two goals and had two assists. In 2023, Romero signed with the Sidekicks and made his debut with the club on December 28 against the Milwaukee Wave. Despite not scoring any goals on his debut, Romero proved to be a young talent with lots of potential.

Romero scored his first professional indoor goal when the Sidekicks took on the Empire Strykers on January 6. Late into the 2023-2024 season, Romero went on a hot streak scoring 7 goals and having one assist which included hat tricks in consecutive games. In 17 games, Romero scored nine goals and had one assist during his rookie season.

Yahir Romero also shares the field with his two older brothers, Oscar and Esai Romero. When asked about what his rookie year meant to him, Romero said "It was an amazing experience. The fact that I was able to play with my two older brothers was the best part of it all."

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024-2025 season are on sale now! Visit dallassidekicks.com/seasontickets or call the office at 469-393-0160 to find the perfect ticket package for you!

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2024

Midfielder Yahir Romero Re-Signs with Sidekicks Until 2027 - Dallas Sidekicks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.