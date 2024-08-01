Michigan Panthers Offensive Lineman Jacob Burton Signs with Detroit Lions

August 1, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Michigan Panthers offensive lineman Jacob Burton has signed with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. To date, the UFL has had a total of 32 players sign with NFL teams. Burton becomes the seventh Panther to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining kicker Jake Bates (Detroit), linebacker Javin White (Chicago), wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seattle), offensive lineman Chim Okorafor (Cleveland), cornerback Nate Brooks (Cincinnati) and defensive end Levi Bell (Indianapolis). Michigan's seven signees lead all UFL teams. As with the other Panther signees, Michigan will retain Burton's rights should he return to the UFL.

Following the merger of the USFL and the XFL, the Michigan Panthers selected Burton in the dispersal draft. He appeared in all 10 games during the regular season for Michigan, making nine starts. Burton also started for the team against the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game.

Burton anchored an offensive line that helped pave the way for the team to rush for a total 1,252 yards, which ranked second in the UFL, and 19 touchdowns, which led the league. He finished the season with a PFF Pass Blocking grade of 74.6, which was one of the top grades in the UFL.

In 2022, the Alpine, California native suited up in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars and appeared in 10 games while starting nine. Burton stayed with the Stars for the 2023 season, starting nine games. Prior to his time in the USFL, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants but was waived during training camp in 2021.

Collegiately, Burton spent four years at UCLA (2016-19) before transferring to Baylor for his final season in 2020. He started 31 of his final 32 games combined between the Bruins and the Bears.

