Birmingham Stallions Tight End Jordan Thomas Signs with Atlanta Falcons

August 1, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions tight end Jordan Thomas has signed with the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League.

Thomas played in all 10 regular season games for the Stallions, recording four receptions for 75 yards. He played in both postseason games, tallying three catches for 86 yards and one touchdown, helping Birmingham secure its third consecutive championship.

The Mississippi State product was selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round, 211th overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft. In the Texans' season opener against the New England Patriots, he made his NFL debut, recording a reception for 27 yards. Over the 2018 season, Thomas played in 16 games with 10 starts, tallying 20 receptions for 215 yards and four touchdowns. He was placed on injured reserve on September 2, 2019. After being designated for return and practicing again, he was activated in November 2019 but was eventually waived by the Texans in September 2020.

Following his time with the Texans, Thomas spent brief periods with several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, St. Louis BattleHawks, and Orlando Guardians. After a short tenure with the Carolina Panthers, Thomas signed with the Stallions on January 19, 2024.

