UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 1
August 1, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced two of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. A total of 33 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
BHM TE Jordan Thomas Atlanta Falcons
MICH OL Jacob Burton Detroit Lions
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from August 1, 2024
- UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 1 - UFL
- Birmingham Stallions Tight End Jordan Thomas Signs with Atlanta Falcons - Birmingham Stallions
- Michigan Panthers Offensive Lineman Jacob Burton Signs with Detroit Lions - Michigan Panthers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.