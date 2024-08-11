Michigan Panthers Defensive Lineman Walter Palmore Signs with Carolina Panthers

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Michigan Panthers defensive lineman Walter Palmore has signed with the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League. Palmore is the 10 th Michigan Panthers player to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining kicker Jake Bates (Detroit), linebacker Javin White (Chicago), wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seattle), offensive lineman Chim Okorafor (Cleveland), cornerback Nate Brooks (Cincinnati), defensive end Levi Bell (Indianapolis), offensive lineman Jacob Burton (Detroit), Samson Nacua (New Orleans) and Breeland Speaks (Jacksonville). As with the other signees, Michigan will retain Palmore's rights should he return to the UFL.

Palmore recorded 19 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and a sack, a pass breakup and forced a fumble in 10 games with Michigan in 2024. He also played in the team's game against Birmingham in the USFL Conference Championship game. In that game, Palmore recorded three tackles and a forced fumble in the team's 31-18 loss. With Michigan in 2023, he appeared in nine games and made 17 total tackles.

Prior to signing with Michigan, Palmore was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft but was waived by the team during final cuts. In 2020, he appeared in two games with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL but the league canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On October 21, 2020, Palmore was signed as a free agent to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad and made his NFL debut on January 2, 2021 against the New York Giants. After being waived by the Cowboys during the offseason, he spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers during training camp.

Palmore spent two seasons at Missouri and appeared in 22 games while making 13 starts. During his time with the Tigers, he recorded 44 total tackles, including one sack.

