Michigan Baseball Foundation Grant Applications Available December 1st

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is proud to announce the opening of the 2022 Grant Application on December 1st, 2021. Grants are available for registered 501c3 organizations that focus on youth-related activities or economic development. Applications must be for specific projects or initiatives the organization is undertaking in 2022 and not for general operations. Primary consideration will be given to organizations in the Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Genesee, Isabella, Tuscola, Huron, Arenac, Ogemaw, Sanilac, and Iosco counties. The application will close on February 18th, 2022.

This is the first time the Michigan Baseball Foundation is soliciting grant requests since the 2019 grant cycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are funded by ticket sales to Great Lakes Loons games, 50/50 raffle sales during Loons games, and direct contributions to the foundation. Grants for the 2022 cycle have been made possible by the Great Lakes Bay Region's strong support of the Loons in their return to the field in 2021 following the cancelation of the 2020 season.

Grant applications can be completed online: http://michiganbaseballfoundation.org/grants/. All applications must be received by the Michigan Baseball Foundation via the website, before Feb. 18th, 2022.

MBF has awarded 327 grants totaling $1,224,647 to non-profit organizations across 14 counties of the Great Lakes Bay Region over the past twelve grant cycles. Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April 2022. Recipients will also be asked to respond to the Michigan Baseball Foundation Board of Directors on the success of the project for which the grant was used.

"We're incredibly excited to be able to offer grants from the Michigan Baseball Foundation once again in 2022," stated Mike Hayes, Chair of the MBF Grants Committee. "MBF and the Great Lakes Loons were established in 2006 with goals of supporting youth-focused non-profits in the Great Lakes Bay Region and promoting economic development and prosperity in the region. We're grateful for the support the Loons received in their return to play last summer and we're excited to support the region in return through the grant process. These grants are a significant step forward in achieving our goals of leaving our region a better place than we found it."

For more information contact Jessica Gillespie at 989.837.6144 or gillespie@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

