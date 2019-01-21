Michigan Baseball Foundation Extends Grant Application Cycle

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation has extended its 2019 grant application cycle deadline to ensure interested organizations have ample opportunity to participate in this grant cycle. Grant applications can be completed online: http://michiganbaseballfoundation.org/grants/. Applications must be received by the Michigan Baseball Foundation via the website, prior to Feb. 15, 2019, for consideration.

MBF has awarded 311 grants totaling $1,132,647 to non-profit organizations across 14 counties of the Great Lakes Bay Region over the past eleven years.

To be considered for a grant from MBF, the organization must meet one or more of the following guidelines, which reflect the purposes for which the Michigan Baseball Foundation operates.

- Contributes to regional economic development by expanding employment opportunities and promoting the general welfare of the area.

- Based in the mid-Michigan area and serves young people.

- Funded project promotes amateur sports and fitness.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation will consider funding mid-Michigan non-profit organizations that use the grant money to fund projects; the grants are not intended to fund day-to-day operations. Primary consideration will be given to organizations in the Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Genesee, Isabella, Tuscola, Huron, Arenac, Ogemaw, Sanilac and Iosco counties.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April 2019. Recipients will also be asked to respond to the Michigan Baseball Foundation Board of Directors on the success of the project for which the grant was used.

For more information contact Carol VanWert at 989.837.6144, or at cvanwert@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

