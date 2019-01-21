Bees Add Office Staff

January 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





The Burlington Bees, class A affiliate of the Los Angles Angels of Anaheim, have announced the addition of three new members to its front office staff.

Joining General Manager Kim Parker, now in her second year, are Sales/Stadium Operations Executive Tad Lowary, Director of Ticketing & Front Office Administrator Jill Mason, and Director of Media Relations Ted Gutman.

Mason returns to the Bees from her work at the Burlington YMCA. Mason worked fulltime for the Bees in 2014-15. She has been a game day mainstay since that time. Mason will run the office operations, Bees' merchandizing, as well as ticket sales both online and at the stadium. Mason began her new position December 17, 2018.

The new Bee is Tad Lowary. He took on his baseball role January 7, 2019. Lowary worked in retail sales at Staples prior to accepting his new position. His main responsibilities will be to coordinate opportunities between the ballpark and local businesses. He will also oversee game day operations for groups visiting Community Field.

Gutman has been associated with the organization as the official scorer and GameDay stringer for more than 15 years. He will assume the media relations job for the 2019 season, coordinating visiting team media, as well as creating statistical packages for coaches.

The Bees open their seventh home season as an Angels affiliate April 6, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 21, 2019

Bees Add Office Staff - Burlington Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.