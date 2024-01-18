Micah Tyler to Return for Christian Concert

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce that Micah Tyler will be performing a Post-Game Christian Concert on Saturday, July 27th, presented by 106.9 The Light.

The Crawdads game against the Greenville Drive will have a 5pm first pitch, with the concert beginning immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Micah Tyler is no stranger to Hickory, performing following a game in 2019 and returning in 2021 to open for MercyMe.

He made a splash in the industry with his Christian pop album "Different" in November 2016. The album earned Tyler a nomination for New Artist of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards. Before making the leap to the music industry, he worked as a youth pastor in southeast Texas. He left his job, moved his family into a single-wide trailer, and began touring 200 days a year. Tyler caught a break when a parody video titled "Millennials" gained 65 million views on Facebook and YouTube. The experience inspired the title track of "Different" and reaffirmed his passion for spreading the word of God.

Suites, party patios, picnics, and group tickets are currently available for the concert date. Individual tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 23rd. Individual tickets will be $16 while the group rate (for 20 or more) is only $13. Tickets include admission for the Crawdads game and the post-game concert.

For more information about the concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or stop by the stadium from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.

