Emperors Announce 2024 Open House Date

ROME, GA - The Rome Emperors have announced the date for their second annual Open House event.

The doors of AdventHealth Stadium will open on Wednesday, January 24th, at 3:00pm for behind the scenes tours of the home of the Emperors. The event is open to the public and free admission. Tours will begin every 15 minutes and include stops in the clubhouse, press box, and luxury hospitality areas, and other parts of the park seldom seen on a typical game day. The last tour begins at 7:00pm EST.

The Rome Emperors baseball team is the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves in the South Atlantic League. Since its inaugural 2003 season, the Emperors have captured two South Atlantic League Championships (2003 and 2016). Stop by AdventHealth Stadium or call 706-378-5100 Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For the latest news and updates, visit goemperors.com or connect with @GoEmperors on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

