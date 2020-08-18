Miami Marlins Call up RHP Brett Eibner to Active Roster

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that former Constellation Energy League right-hander Brett Eibner has been called up to the Miami Marlins active roster.

Eibner was the second player to have his contract purchased from the Constellation Energy League and becomes the first to be called up to a Major League active roster.

The other players to have their contracts purchased by Major League organizations from the Constellation Energy League were RHP Chase De Jong (Houston Astros), LHP Matt Dermody (Chicago Cubs) and RHP Fernando Rodney (Astros). Catchers Brett Sullivan (Tampa Bay Rays) and Cameron Rupp (Cleveland Indians) were recalled to their team's alternate training site.

Eibner, a former outfielder with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers, was a two-way player in the Constellation Energy League. He threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out eight batters over five appearances for the Eastern Reyes del Tigre. Eibner also appeared in seven games as an outfielder and designated hitter.

Eibner appeared with the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2019, carrying a 2.25 ERA through eight relief appearances, striking out eight batters.

The Kansas City Royals selected Eibner in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas. He made his Major League debut in 2016 with the Kansas City Royals and appeared with the Oakland Athletics in 2016 as well. He appeared in 17 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Eibner has appeared in 87 games in the Major Leagues, all as a position player. He has eight career home runs, along with 28 RBIs. He began working as a pitcher professionally in 2018 while in the minor league system of the Texas Rangers.

The Constellation Energy League features four professional baseball teams, including Team Texas, managed by Roger and Koby Clemens, Team Skeeters, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Pete Incaviglia, the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Greg Swindell, and the Eastern Reyes del Tigre, managed by former Major League pitching coach, Dave Eiland. The four teams will play a combined total of 56 games, all at Constellation Field, from July 10 - Aug .30.

For updates and more information on the Constellation Energy League and the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

