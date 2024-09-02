Miami FC Takes Down Monterey Bay FC 1-0 in Labor Day Weekend Win

September 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami FC ended its winning drought using a goal by Frank Lopez and a second half one man advantage to send Monterey Bay FC back to California with a loss on Saturday night in Miami.

Miami entered the night desperately looking for a positive result to close out the month of August. Monterey Bay was looking to keep their playoff position in the Western Conference standings with the final spot belonging to the club from Northern California.

For the first 20 minutes of the match, neither team appeared to be the aggressor as both sides traded possession without any threat to the final third.

However, Miami slowly started to use their advantage in possession to their favor and almost saw themselves up 1-0 in the 24th minute.

Mikey Lawrence took a quick pass from Allen Gavilanes and let his shot rip from 18 yards out toward the far post. Monterey's goalkeeper was up to the challenge though and just got his hand on the ball deflecting it out just past his goal.

Then in the 38th minute it was Frank Lopez's turn to try and put the hosts ahead. The forward found himself with a great chance after a good combination from the Miami attack but barely missed wide left to keep things scoreless.

The game turned even more in favor of Miami right before halftime. As Miami's Mikey Lawrence attempted to clear the bouncing ball out of danger from a free kick, Monterey Bay FC's Ayon came in on a bad challenge kicking Lawrence mid-air. The foul sent Lawrence spinning the ground in pain and the official immediately signaled a yellow card for Ayon. It was Ayon's second of the match and resulted in a red card putting Monterey down a man for the remainder of the match.

Miami started the second half looking to take advantage of having the extra player for the next 45 minutes. It paid off quickly for the hosts.

Allen Gavilanes started the offensive onslaught firing a shot that nailed the post and just out to keep it level.

Then in the 47th minute, Miami got the goal it was looking for. And to no one's surprise, it was Frank Lopez rising to the occasion once again.

The forward was able to take the ball down of the corner kick for Miami and directed the ball into the back of the net leaving Monterey's keeper no chance as the hosts took the lead.

It was Gavilanes again with another great chance as Miami pressed for more. The forward took the pass from Dezart and sprinted towards goal leaving him one on one with Monterey's keeper, but this time Gavilanes breakaway shot hit the keeper and deflected out to keep the score at 1-0.

As time went on, Miami seemed to be happy to enjoy possession and not take any risks to their one goal lead while Monterey began emptying its bench after tired legs took their toll on the visitors.

The strategy paid off for the hosts who finally got the win it was desperate for and taking a positive result into the holiday weekend.

Miami will now travel to Albuquerque to battle New Mexico United on Friday, September 6th before returning home on September 14th to face Hartford Athletic at Pitbull Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm ET. Tickets for the match are on sale now at www.MiamiFC.com.

LINEUPS

Miami FC - Khadim Ndiaye, Daniel Barbir (Junior Palacios 72'), Daltyn Knutson, Nicolas Cardona, Alejandro Mitrano, Joey DeZart, Gabriel Cabral, Roberto Molina, Michael Lawrence (Mujeeb Murana 72'), Frank Lopez, Allen Gavilanes

Substitutes Not Used: Felipe Rodriguez, Luisinho, Manuel Botta, Rocco Genzano, Lucas De Paula, Marco Santana, Sebastien Joseph

Monterey Bay FC - Antony Siaha, Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Kai Greene, Morey Doner, Jerry Ayon, Walmer Martínez, Xavi Gnaulati (Max Glasser 72'), Adrian Rebollar (Mobi Fehr 60'), Diego Gutiérrez, Alex Dixon (Michael Gonzalez 60')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Lara, Tristan Trager, Carlos Herrera, Pierce Gallaway

SCORING SUMMARY

MIA - Frank Lopez 48'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

MB - Adrian Rebollar (Yellow Card 4')

MB - Jerry Ayon (Yellow Card 22')

MB - Jerry Ayon (Second Yellow Card 39')

MIA - Michael Lawrence (Yellow Card 45+')

MIA - Antonio Nocerino (Yellow Card 54')

MIA - Daltyn Knutson (Yellow Card 88')

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.