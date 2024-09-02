Switchbacks FC Players Jairo Henriquez, Stevie Echevarria, and Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play

September 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Jairo Henriquez, Stevie Echevarria, and Duke Lacroix have been selected for upcoming international matches for their respective countries in the CONCACAF Nations League tournament.

Jairo Henriquez, called up by the El Salvador National team, has made 46 appearances for El Salvador and has earned five goals for the national team. In 2021 and 2022 he wore the Captain armband for several of El Salvador's matches. El Salvador will take on the Monserrat National Team on September 5th, and the Bonaire National Team on September 8th. Both matches will take place in Bonaire.

Stevie Echevarria, who will be representing Puerto Rico, has earned the first international call-up of his professional career at the senior level. Puerto Rico will take on Haiti on September 6th at home and then will travel for a September 9th match against Aruba.

Duke Lacroix has earned his second international call-up by Haiti and has made two previous appearances for the team. Haiti will play two away matches, both in Puerto Rico, as they take on Puerto Rico on September 6th and Sint Maarten on September 9th.

All three players will be unavailable for Switchbacks play between September 2nd and September 10th. The only Switchbacks game they will miss is Saturday, September 7th against Tampa Bay Rowdies.

