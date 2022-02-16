MGM Park to Host High School Tournament on February 19

BILOXI, MS - Greene County High School will host a six-team tournament on February 19 at MGM Park. The six teams will include Greene County, Pascagoula, Vancleave, Oak Grove, Sumrall and Lumberton.

The day kicks off at 11 am when Sumrall takes on Vancleave. Oak Grove will matchup against Pascagoula at approximately 2 pm and the day draws to a close with a 5:00 pm matchup between Greene County and Lumberton.

"We put feelers out there for good programs that we had relationships with, and it has come together better in the first year than I expected," said Greene County Head Coach Nick Chatham "We've got Sumrall who is a perennial powerhouse every year in 4A who played in the State Championship last year and won it the year before. Vancleave is obviously local and has a great program that won state a few years back. Oak Grove is a tradition rich baseball program and Pascagoula played for a State Championship last year. When you have good teams involved, most people want to be a part of that. And we wanted to have it at MGM Park to make it something special for those that participate."

Tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the game at the northeast gate of MGM Park for $10 and will grant admission to all three games. The MGM Park concession stand will be open with a limited menu for the day.

The Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 233-3465.

Prior to the start of the Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host a Top 25 college baseball matchup on March 8 and 9 as the defending national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs, ranked the #3 team in Baseball America's preseason poll, take on the #23 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Hancock Whitney Classic. Suites are sold out for both games, but individual tickets are available for both games at biloxishuckers.com.

