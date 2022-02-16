Studer Family of Companies Announces Promotions, Additions to Blue Wahoos & Sky Carp Staff

February 16, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pensacola, FL - The Studer Family of Companies announced the following promotions and additions to staff of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Beloit Sky Carp in anticipation of the 2022 baseball season:

Jonathan Griffith - President - Studer Family of Companies

Donna Kirby - Vice President, Experience - Studer Family of Companies

Kathy Cadwell - Chief Financial Officer - Studer Family of Companies

Daniel Venn - Vice President, Entertainment & Media - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Erik Bremer - Broadcaster - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Mike Fitzpatrick - Facility Manager - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

JP Stanzell - Box Office & Ticket Sales Manager - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Brandon Miller - Business Development Executive - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Maria Valentyn - Vice President, Entertainment - Beloit Sky Carp

Dan Gill - Box Office & Ticket Sales Manager - Beloit Sky Carp

Studer Family of Companies

Griffith enters his 12th year in Pensacola and his seventh as President of the Studer Family of Companies. His position will expand in 2022 to oversee SFOC finance and properties entities while continuing to lead the Blue Wahoos, Sky Carp, and all SFOC retail and entertainment businesses.

Kirby begins her 10th year with the organization with a promotion to Vice President, Experience for the Studer Family of Companies. In her decade within the organization, she has held a variety of positions including Merchandise Manager, Director of Promotions and Community Relations, Director of Guest Services and Community Relations, and Vice President of Operations for the Blue Wahoos. In her new role, she transitions to overseeing customer experience for the entirety of the Studer Family of Companies with an emphasis on the Bodacious Family of Shops, Beloit Sky Carp, and Blue Wahoos.

Cadwell's role as Chief Financial Officer for the Studer Family of Companies will grow in 2022, as she expands her reach as CFO for the Studer Family of Companies to also oversee the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Beloit Sky Carp. She joined SFOC in 2014 as the Finance Manager for Studer Properties and was promoted to CFO of the Studer Family of Companies in 2017, overseeing retail and properties financials.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Venn enters his fourth season with the Blue Wahoos with a promotion to Vice President, Entertainment and Media in 2022. After joining the Blue Wahoos as Media and Public Relations Manager in 2019, he became Director of Communications for SFOC in 2020 and will now oversee the Blue Wahoos media relations and creative services departments in 2022.

Bremer joins the Blue Wahoos as the team's Broadcaster in 2022, bringing experience at all levels of the game to Pensacola. A former intern in the Minnesota Twins communications department, Bremer has called games at the Triple-A (Colorado Sky Sox), Double-A (Biloxi Shuckers), A (Potomac Nationals, Fredericksburg Nationals), and collegiate (Cape Code League) levels.

Fitzpatrick brings three decades of experience to the Blue Wahoos, joining the team as Facilities Manager in 2022. He will oversee Blue Wahoos Stadium and its field operations.

Stanzell rises to manage the Blue Wahoos box office as Box Office and Ticket Sales manager in 2022 after serving as the team's Season Ticket Concierge in 2020 and 2021. A former Group Sales Intern and Group Sales Trainee for the team, 2022 will be Stanzell's fifth year in the organization.

Miller assumes the newly-created Business Development Executive position for the Blue Wahoos, leading new business outreach for the team. After completing an internship in the Blue Wahoos box office in the spring semester of 2021, Miller became a Front Office Trainee for the 2021 season.

Beloit Sky Carp

Valentyn transitions from her role as Vice President, Marketing and Strategy to be the Vice President, Entertainment for the Sky Carp in 2022, overseeing all promotions and in-game entertainment for the team.

Gill takes leadership of the Sky Carp box office as Box Office and Ticket Sales Manager after joining the team in August 2021 as a Sales Executive.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from February 16, 2022

Studer Family of Companies Announces Promotions, Additions to Blue Wahoos & Sky Carp Staff - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.