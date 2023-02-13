Meyer Returns to Roster Ahead of Mississippi Trip

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A familiar face, and one of large stature, is returning to the Carolina Thunderbirds defensive unit ahead of its upcoming road trip to visit the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Veteran defenseman Jarret Meyer has rejoined the team and will make the trip to Biloxi, MS this week.

The 6'9" 240lb blue liner provides an imposing and towering presence to Carolina's already strong defensive core.

"I'm so glad to be back in a Thunderbirds sweater," said Meyer. "I had so much fun playing with these guys, and playing in front of these amazing fans last year and I can't wait to play in front of them again here soon."

Meyer's return comes as the Thunderbirds embark on a stretch of 8 straight road games over the next three weekends.

"I know it'll be a while before I can be back here playing at home, but I'm here to help this team win above all else," Meyer said. "I know the expectation and the goal of everyone in the room is to win a championship, and I'm here to do everything I can to help us accomplish that."

The West Sayville, NY native notched 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) in 24 games with Carolina last season. He also appeared in three playoff games.

"Jarrett brings experience along with size, speed, and high hockey IQ to our blue line," said head coach Garrett Rutledge. "He's been to two NHL camps, and the guys really respect his veteran presence in the dressing room."

