Mets Holding Annual Job Fair on Friday at Clover Park

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets will host their annual Job Fair for New York Mets spring training and the St. Lucie Mets season on Friday, January 10th at Clover Park.

The Job Fair features several game day positions and will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the conference room just to the left of the Box Office. Positions of need include security for open workouts and stadium, gate checkers, bag checkers, ticket takers, drivers, parking attendants, sound operators, camera operators and more.

Aramark, which operates concessions at Clover Park, will hold its Job Fair every Saturday in January from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the stadium conference room.

For more information email info@stluciemets.com.

