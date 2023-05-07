Mets, Hammerheads Split Sunday Doubleheader

May 7, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads split their doubleheader at Clover Park on Sunday afternoon. Jupiter won the first game 5-3, while the Mets rallied back to win the second game 3-1.

In game 2, the Mets trailed 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Kevin Villavicencio beat out a ground ball on the infield to keep the inning alive, then Dyron Campos punished a pitch from Collin Lowe for a two-run double that put the Mets ahead 2-1.

Vincent Perozo led off the fifth inning with a double, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a sac fly by Wilfredo Lara to increase the lead to 3-1.

Jordany Ventura served as the opener for the Mets. He pitched a scoreless first inning.

Douglas Orellana pitched the next four innings and limited the Hammerheads to one run on four hits. He earned the win.

Miguel Alfonseca worked around a pair of hits in the sixth inning and Jimmy Loper pitched a perfect seventh inning for his first save.

Lowe took the loss, allowing three runs and five hits in 5.0 innings.

In game 1, the Mets got off to a terrific start. Starter Layonel Ovalles was perfect through the first four innings. On offense Lara crushed a three-run homer off Jupiter starter Jacob Miller in the third inning for a 3-0 Mets lead.

However, the Hammerheads swarmed back in the fifth inning. Jorge Caballero broke up the streak of a 12 in a row retired by singling off Ovalles to start the inning. Brett Roberts followed with a four-pitch walk. Chase Luttrell then belted a RBI double to put the Hammerheads on the board. A ground out by Cristhian Rodriguez brought home a second run.

Cameron Barstad tied the game with a RBI single. Barstad then stole second and scored on a single by Jordan McCants to give Jupiter a 4-3 lead.

The Hammerheads scored the final run of the game when Caballero came home on a passed ball in the sixth inning.

Once the Hammerheads had the lead Miller was able to clamp down the Mets offense. He retired the side in order in the fifth to end his outing. Miller allowed six hits and three runs in 5.0 innings to get the win.

Evan Taylor pitched two scoreless innings to end the game to record his fourth save.

After the tremendous start, Ovalles suffered the loss. He allowed four runs on four hits in 5.0 innings. Ovalles walked one and struck out six.

Lara went 2 for 3 with the home run and three RBI. Jacob Reimer also went 2 for 3.

The Mets (7-20) are off on Monday. They start a six-game road series on Tuesday at the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch Tuesday from Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.