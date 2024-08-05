Mets Back at Clover Park this Week for Series vs. Bradenton

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park from Tuesday-Sunday for their 10th home stand of the season. The Mets will be taking on the Bradenton Marauders (Pirates affiliate) for six games.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Highlighting the home stand is the celebration of Smokey Bear's 80th birthday on Friday night.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

-$5 Silver Sluggers tickets.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Smokey Bear's 80th Birthday Celebration: In the parking lot before the game trucks and equipment from the Florida Forest Service & St. Lucie County Fire District will be on display. There will be photo opportunities for kids with Smokey Bear. The Mets will wear special Smokey Bear forestry jerseys that will be auctioned off to help various local charities. Fans can bid on stluciemets.com/auction.

-Students K-12 get a free ticket courtesy of Children's Services Council. Parents can get additional $7 discounted tickets by clicking on this link: Smokey the Bear's 80th Birthday Bash (fevo-enterprise.com)

-Mets pencil case giveaway for K-12 students.

-Smokey Bear approved postgame fireworks show.

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

