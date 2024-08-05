Trey Faltine Named Florida State League Player of the Week

August 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Daytona Tortugas infielder Trey Faltine has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of July 30-August 4 after breaking out against the Dunedin Blue Jays

The 23-year-old native of Houston, Texas started all six games last week and went 8-for-17, slashing .471/.524/1.000. Faltine did a little bit of everything, crushing three doubles and two home runs, driving in six runs. He also stole four bases, including stealing home on the front end of a double-steal on Saturday.

After going hitless in the series opener on July 30, Faltine went 8-for-13 over the final five games, capping off the series with three hits, three RBI, a home run, a double, and two stolen bases in the series finale on Saturday.

For the season, Faltine has logged a .218/.340/.345 slash line with ten doubles, four home runs, and 25 RBI, in addition to a team-leading 21 stolen bases while only being caught twice.

Faltine is the second FSL Player of the Week for Daytona, joining Ricardo Cabrera, who was honored for April 16-21. Two pitchers, Juan Martinez (May 14-19) and Nestor Lorant (June 25-30) have also picked up Pitcher of the Week honors.

Faltine and the rest of the Daytona Tortugas will head to Tampa for a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons beginning tomorrow night. They will return back to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, August 13 to begin a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.