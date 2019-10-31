Mets Announce Start Times for Spring Training Home Games

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The New York Mets have announced the start times for their 16 home Grapefruit League games in 2020 at First Data Field.

The Mets will host two night games against the American League champion Houston Astros. Contests against Houston on Monday, March 16 and Saturday, March 21 are scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m.

The 14 remaining home games will start at 1:10 p.m.

Group tickets and season tickets for spring training are already on sale. Five-game plans go on sale Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. Single game tickets will be available on Saturday, December 14 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit www.stluciemets.com or call 772-871-2100.

