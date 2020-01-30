Mentor Is Coming to Town; Here's What to Expect with the Weekend Preview

Port Huron Prowlers forwardÂ Dalton Jay

Port Huron - The Port Huron Prowlers (15-11-4-0) are staying home this weekend as the Mentor Ice Breakers (14-17-0-3) come to town for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday nights. The puck drops at 7:30 both nights.

Game Storylines - Both these teams are familiar with each other. Port Huron and Mentor have clashed four times this season, with Port Huron winning three of the four contests. Port Huron is looking to reclaim second place in the FPHL West division. They currently sit just .07 percentage points back of the Danville Dashers. This weekend will be the first time that Mentor has played in McMorran Arena this season

Scouting the Ice Breakers - Mentor is lead by leading scorer Declan Conway. Through 33 games this season, Conway has netted 28 goals while assisting on 22 more for a total of 50 points on the season. This is not the same Mentor team that the Prowlers faced back in the early stages of the season. Jon Buttita and Austyn Roudebush have been called up to the SPHL, and their absence has been noticeable.

Last Time Out - The Prowlers came away with a split last weekend in Elmira, winning Friday's game in a shootout, then dropping Saturday's contest to the Enforcers.

Mentor had a trio of games last weekend, dropping all three to the Carolina, the final game of that set coming in overtime.

See Ya, Bye! - Mentor's Brody Duncan was suspended for the remainder of the season, after he to a slapshot aimed at the Carolina bench on January 25. Duncan was initially suspended 15 games by the FPHL, until the Ice Breakers suspended him for the remainder of the season.

Getting the Call! - Matt Robertson was called up on January 1 to the Fayetteville Marksmen. For his efforts during the month of December, Matt Robertson was named FPHL Player of the Month. Matt Stoia and David Nippard have both earned calls to the SPHL. Stoia was called up to the Evansville Thunderbolts, while Nippard was called to Huntsville.

Mentor's Jon Buttita was called up to the Quad City Storm, while Austyn Roudebush was called up to Roanoke.

Guess Who's Back? - After being in the SPHL for nearly a month, Cory Simons has returned to Port Huron. Simons is 7-2 on the season for the Prowlers. Simons stopped four of the five shot attempts in the shootout last Friday in Elmira.

Tending the Twine - As mentioned earlier, Cory Simons is back for the Port Huron Prowlers and will likely get the starts on Friday and Saturday. Blake Scott has also shown promise in limited action for the Prowlers, going 2-0 in a weekend set against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees.

Jordan Brant has recorded a 3-5-0-1 record for the Ice Breakers this season, and has stepped into the starting role since Roudebush's call up. Backup Frankie McClendon was signed by the Ice Breakers back on January 24. He has seen action in five games this season.

Season Series - The Prowlers and Ice Breakers have met four times in the 2019-20 campaign, all of them being played in Ohio. The Prowlers are 3-1 against Mentor this season. Including a sweep in their last weekend series.

300 For Robertson! - With an assist during the November 23 contest against the Mentor Ice Breakers, Matt Robertson recorded his 300th career point in the FPHL. Robertson is far and away the Prowlers all time leading scorer, scoring 133 goals, while assisting 186 times. Robertson currently sits at fifth all time on the FPHL scoring leaders

Change of Venues - The Prowlers are 6-7-4-0 when outside of the Blue Water area. While on home ice Port Huron is 9-4-0-0. Mentor is 8-9-0-1 while on the road, and 6-8-0-2 when they are on home ice

