Memphis Redbirds to Host University of Memphis Night at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds today announced the University of Memphis night to be held on Friday, April 7 at AutoZone Park with special appearances by University of Memphis student-athletes and performances by the Mighty Sound of the South, and UofM Dance and Cheer.

The Memphis Redbirds will face off against the Nashville Sounds while wearing University of Memphis-themed jerseys to be auctioned off during the game. Proceeds from the game-worn jerseys and a portion of ticket sales to benefit the 901 Fund. The 901 Fund is a non-profit NIL collective that supports the University of Memphis Tigers.

"901 Fund is excited to partner with the Redbirds for this fundraiser. With our expansion into all sports, it is the perfect opportunity to showcase a broader set of athletes and help them plug into the community," said Clay Presley, Co-Founder and Director of the 901 Fund.

Fans can purchase specialty club-level tickets for an exclusive pregame meet-and-greet with Memphis players and coaches including Seth Henigan and Jaylon Allen as well as food and drink.

"The recent changes to college sports allows us to provide a new engagement opportunity for our fans while supporting the University of Memphis and all of its college athletes," said Craig Unger, Redbirds President and General Manager. "We hope to continue to grow this relationship with both UofM and the 901 Fund for years to come."

Tickets are available for purchase at MemphisRedbirds.com/UofM.

