Lehigh Valley IronPigs to Host Entertainment Auditions

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs Entertainment Team is looking for family-friendly, talented individuals to dance, sing, act, and more to perform in front of fans for the 2023 season.

On March 17th and March 24th from 3-5pm, the IronPigs Promotions & Entertainment team will host auditions at Coca-Cola Park. Positions of need include dancers, choreographers, actors, comedians, singers, costumed characters, jugglers, and more. The IronPigs are looking for ANY unique entertainers whose job it is to entertain and energize the crowd, engage with fans, and make people smile and laugh - regardless of the score of the game!

These entertaining characters will help to make the IronPigs experience memorable and could be hired for every game, some games or just on specific nights. Some entertainers perform in front of crowds of guests, while some may have one-to-one conversations with fans throughout the night. We expect some characters might be full-time entertainers while others have an entirely different job/persona during the day.

Each performer must come prepared dressed in character to show their talents and skills in a 2-5-minute time slot. Participants will be reviewed and have the opportunity to perform live for fans during the 2023 season.

