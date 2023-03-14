Bats to Host Open House March 25 at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced its annual Open House event for fans at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, March 25 from 10 am to 2 pm E.T.

Making its debut to the Open House event is the "swing for your seats" promotion. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to step up to the plate and take five swings for a chance to get their season tickets for free. If a fan hits a home run on any of their five swings, that fan will receive free season tickets for the upcoming 2023 season. Fans can also win four on-deck club seats, a suite experience for four people, a custom Bats jersey or a Bats hat, among other prizes.

The Open House will also feature many other attractions for fans, including guided stadium tours, memorabilia sale of old equipment and clubhouse items, season ticket pick up as well as kid friendly activities such as inflatables and a scavenger hunt with the playground and speed pitch machine open.

Along with the other festivities of the Open House, fans will have an opportunity to get an autograph from former Bat Hernan Iribarren from 11 am to 1 pm E.T. Iribarren played for the Bats for five seasons (2014-18) and was awarded the Mary E. Barney Team MVP award in 2016, the same year he was the International League Batting Champion.

Additionally, the Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Play it Forward, will be hosting a youth sports equipment drive, collecting new or gently used baseball/softball equipment. Fans wanting to donate can take equipment to the team store at any point during the Open House.

The event is open to all fans and check-in will begin at 10 am in Hall of Fame West by the West Gate of the stadium. The event is free to enter and all fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a free drink and hot dog for use at the event. Other concessions will also be available on the third base line.

