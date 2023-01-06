Memphis Redbirds to Host 2023 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, will visit Memphis and AutoZone Park on Friday, Jan. 13, with the question-and-answer and autograph program beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Home Plate Club on the second level of the ballpark.

The Memphis stop will include appearances from top Cardinals prospects Jordan Walker and Tink Hence, Cardinals pitcher Andre Pallante, as well as Cardinals Spanish broadcaster Bengie Molina and former pitching coach Jason Simontacchi.

Admission is free to attend, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. As in previous years, the Cardinals will implement an Autograph Ticket system for the Caravan program.

The first 400 children ages 15 and under will receive a free ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for children ages 15 and under during the event.

Fans wanting to experience Caravan in a more exclusive setting can purchase the Luncheon Package which includes a ticket to the Caravan Luncheon event on Friday, Jan. 13, and a ticket to five 2023 Redbirds games at memphisredbirds.com/cardinalscaravan.

