Fans Can Design Jumbo Shrimp T-Shirt Giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crustacean Nation can help create a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp T-shirt for the upcoming 2023 season presented by FIS. The club's fifth annual fan-designed T-shirt contest features a fan vote that will determine the winning design to be printed on white T-shirts as the free giveaway, courtesy of 121 Financial Credit Union and Atlantic Self Storage, to the first 2,000 fans at the Jumbo Shrimp's home game on Saturday, April 8.

Fans may submit designs via this link only from 10 a.m. on Monday, January 9 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. The Jumbo Shrimp will select five finalists from the submissions for a Crustacean Nation fan vote will take place from January 31-February 5. The winner will receive 10 tickets to the April 8 game, 20 of the winning shirts and a ceremonial first pitch that evening.

All T-shirt designs must be based on the club's four colors: St. Johns Navy (Pantone 282 C), American Red (Pantone 185 C), Patriotic Blue (Pantone 285 C), Shrimp (Pantone 1625 C) and white.

Designs may be altered to fit the colors listed above. Official contest rules and regulations can be found at JaxShrimp.com.

